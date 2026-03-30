Landry Shamet Injury: Won't play Tuesday
Shamet (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Rockets.
Shamet will miss a fifth straight game due to a right knee contusion, and his next opportunity to suit up will come in Memphis on Wednesday. With Miles McBride (pelvis) listed as questionable, there could be significant minutes available for guys like Jordan Clarkson and Jose Alvarado.
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