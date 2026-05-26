Landry Shamet News: Drops four triples in Game 4 win
Shamet closed Monday's 130-93 victory over Cleveland in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals with 16 points (5-6 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists and one steal across 19 minutes.
Shamet continues to be a viable three-point threat, having landed at least three triples in four of his past five games. Although he offers very little outside of his perimeter scoring, Shamet's efficiency has meant opposing defenses have had to make an extra effort when guarding him. Monday's win means New York will now have a week off before facing either San Antonio or Oklahoma City in the NBA Finals.
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