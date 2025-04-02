Fantasy Basketball
Landry Shamet

Landry Shamet News: Erupts for 20 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 2, 2025 at 10:58am

Shamet totaled 20 points (7-12 FG, 6-11 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 105-91 victory over the 76ers.

Shamet recorded season-high marks in points (20) and three-pointers (6), although this has the look of an outlier performance. The Knicks will be shorthanded again Wednesday against the Cavaliers due to Jalen Brunson (ankle), Miles McBride (groin) and Cameron Payne (ankle) all still being out, so Shamet will likely continue to see healthy workloads.

Landry Shamet
New York Knicks
