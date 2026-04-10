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Landry Shamet News: Extended minutes sans Anunoby

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Shamet closed with eight points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 28 minutes during Friday's 112-95 win over Toronto.

Shamet saw extended playing time off the bench in the second half, coinciding with OG Anunoby's exit from the game due to a left ankle injury. Shamet was one of five Knicks players to finish with a point-differential of plus-11 or higher while leading the bench in minutes played. He could move into the Knicks' starting lineup if Anunoby were to miss time.

Landry Shamet
New York Knicks
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