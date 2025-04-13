Landry Shamet News: Goes for 29 in win

Shamet posted 29 points (9-17 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and a steal in 40 minutes during Sunday's 113-105 win over the Nets.

Shamet was given the green light Sunday as the team rested its starters for the regular season finale, and he took full advantage, recording season-highs in points, three-pointers made and minutes played. Despite the strong performance, Shamet will likely see a modest role going forward as the team shifts its sights to postseason action.