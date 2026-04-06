Landry Shamet News: Goes missing Monday

Shamet finished with one point (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and one assist in 21 minutes during Monday's 108-105 win over the Hawks.

Shamet was barely visible, despite playing 21 minutes. While he has remained a somewhat consistent part of the rotation, Shamet has now scored single digits in seven of his past nine games. At best, he can be streamed in for three-point production. However, as we have seen over the past two weeks, even that might be a stretch.