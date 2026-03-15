Landry Shamet News: Headed to bench
Shamet will come off the bench for Sunday's game against the Warriors.
Josh Hart (knee) is back and starting following a two-game layoff, so Shamet will retreat to the second unit. As a reserve this season, Shamet owns averages of 10.2 points and 2.3 triples per game.
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