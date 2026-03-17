Landry Shamet headshot

Landry Shamet News: Invisible in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Shamet amassed two points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), one rebound and one assist over 16 minutes during Tuesday's 136-110 victory over Indiana.

Shamet scored single digits for the fourth time in his past five games, while also playing just 16 minutes, the fewest he has played in 27 games. While he can be utilized for streaming purposes, performances such as this remind us why there is no benefit to rostering him permanently.

Landry Shamet
New York Knicks
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