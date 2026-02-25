Landry Shamet News: Limited impact in loss
Shamet totaled two points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 20 minutes during Tuesday's 109-94 loss to Cleveland.
Shamet has been pretty solid for the most part in recent weeks, so this was just a small bump in the road. Over his last nine games, he's averaging 10.8 points, 2.2 assists, 1.9 rebounds and 2.2 three-pointers in 27.1 minutes per game.
