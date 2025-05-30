Landry Shamet News: Limited role continues Thursday

Shamet closed Thursday's 111-94 win over the Pacers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals with five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound and one steal in 14 minutes.

Shamet continues to play limited minutes off the bench, having suited up for just 10 games thus far during the postseason. He is yet to see more than 15 minutes in any game, scoring a total of 14 points during that span. New York will now travel to Indiana for Game 6 which is another must-win game for the Knicks.