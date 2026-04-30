Landry Shamet News: Logs 15 minutes in Game 6 win
Shamet totaled five points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and one rebound in 15 minutes during Thursday's 140-89 victory over Atlanta in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Shamet played double-digit minutes for just the second time in the series, as New York easily accounted for a woeful Atlanta team, advancing to the second round of the playoffs. Shamet has been mostly a non-factor throughout the playoffs, averaging just 1.8 points in 8.7 minutes per game, through six games of the first round.
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