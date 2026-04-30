Landry Shamet headshot

Landry Shamet News: Logs 15 minutes in Game 6 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Shamet totaled five points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and one rebound in 15 minutes during Thursday's 140-89 victory over Atlanta in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Shamet played double-digit minutes for just the second time in the series, as New York easily accounted for a woeful Atlanta team, advancing to the second round of the playoffs. Shamet has been mostly a non-factor throughout the playoffs, averaging just 1.8 points in 8.7 minutes per game, through six games of the first round.

Landry Shamet
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Landry Shamet See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Landry Shamet See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 29
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
32 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
35 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 22
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
39 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
44 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
50 days ago