Landry Shamet News: Not starting vs. Detroit
Shamet won't start Thursday's game against the Pistons.
With OG Anunoby (toe) back in the lineup following a four-game absence, Shamet will slide back to the bench. As a reserve this season (21 appearances), the eighth-year swingman has averaged 9.6 points in 20.4 minutes per tilt.
