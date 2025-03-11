Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Landry Shamet headshot

Landry Shamet News: Plays well off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2025 at 8:29am

Shamet closed with 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three rebounds and two steals over 24 minutes during Monday's 133-104 win over the Kings.

With Jalen Brunson (ankle) expected to miss a couple weeks, Shamet could continue to see a larger role in the second unit while Miles McBride fills in as the starter. This performance was a bit of an outlier, however, as Shamet was able to take advantage of some garbage time in the blowout win -- 10 of Shamet's points came in the fourth quarter.

Landry Shamet
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now