Landry Shamet headshot

Landry Shamet News: Plays well off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2026 at 10:33am

Shamet logged 14 points (5-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 103-100 loss to the Thunder.

Shamet continues to be a steady presence with the second unit in New York, though his fantasy appeal remains limited to deeper formats. Over his last eight games, he's averaging 25.0 minutes with 11.9 points, 1.6 assists, 1.3 rebounds and 2.1 three-pointers.

Landry Shamet
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Landry Shamet See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Landry Shamet See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
23 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
29 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 14
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 14
Author Image
Joe Mayo
50 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 7
Author Image
Joe Mayo
57 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
59 days ago