Landry Shamet News: Plays well off bench
Shamet logged 14 points (5-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 103-100 loss to the Thunder.
Shamet continues to be a steady presence with the second unit in New York, though his fantasy appeal remains limited to deeper formats. Over his last eight games, he's averaging 25.0 minutes with 11.9 points, 1.6 assists, 1.3 rebounds and 2.1 three-pointers.
