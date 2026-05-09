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Landry Shamet News: Pops for 15 points in Game 3 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Shamet contributed 15 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and one steal over 26 minutes during Friday's 108-94 win over the 76ers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

After barely touching the floor for much of the playoffs, Shamet scored 15 points in 26 minutes, more than what he had put up in his previous eight games combined. With OG Anunoby sidelined due to a hamstring injury, Shamet was the next man up, providing the Knicks with some crucial production early in the game. If Anunoby is to miss more time, expect to see Shamet playing a meaningful role once again.

Landry Shamet
New York Knicks
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