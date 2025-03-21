Fantasy Basketball
Landry Shamet headshot

Landry Shamet News: Scoreless in 19 minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2025 at 11:09am

Shamet supplied zero points (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and one steal in 19 minutes during Thursday's 115-98 loss to Charlotte.

Jalen Brunson (ankle) ditched his walking boot and was able to do some light shooting Thursday, suggesting he's nearing a return, but he still doesn't have an official return timetable. Despite playing 21.4 minutes per contest over his last four games, Shamet has been very quiet with 3.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals.

