Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Landry Shamet headshot

Landry Shamet News: Sees extended action in OT win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 21, 2025 at 12:40pm

Shamet recorded seven points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 17 minutes in Thursday's 113-111 overtime win over the Bulls.

Shamet has seen more playing time lately, as injuries to OG Anunoby (foot) and Josh Hart (knee) have seen a short Knicks bench get even shorter. In his last three games, the journeyman has averaged 7.3 points in 18.0 minutes per game. Should Anunoby and Hart continue to miss games, Shamet figures to continue playing more minutes.

Landry Shamet
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now