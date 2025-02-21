Landry Shamet News: Sees extended action in OT win

Shamet recorded seven points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 17 minutes in Thursday's 113-111 overtime win over the Bulls.

Shamet has seen more playing time lately, as injuries to OG Anunoby (foot) and Josh Hart (knee) have seen a short Knicks bench get even shorter. In his last three games, the journeyman has averaged 7.3 points in 18.0 minutes per game. Should Anunoby and Hart continue to miss games, Shamet figures to continue playing more minutes.