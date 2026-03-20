Landry Shamet News: Starting Friday
Shamet is in the starting lineup for Friday's matchup with the Nets, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
This will be Shamet's 12th start of the season, and it'll be Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns joining him in the first unit for Friday's game. As a starter this season, Shamet owns averages of 9.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.8 triples per contest.
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