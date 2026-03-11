Landry Shamet News: Starting Wednesday
Shamet is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's matchup with the Jazz, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Shamet is getting a spot-start with Josh Hart (knee) unavailable. Over nine starts this season, Shamet has posted averages of 9.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.9 triples per contest on 41/36/74 shooting splits.
