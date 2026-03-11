Landry Shamet headshot

Landry Shamet News: Starting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Shamet is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's matchup with the Jazz, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Shamet is getting a spot-start with Josh Hart (knee) unavailable. Over nine starts this season, Shamet has posted averages of 9.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.9 triples per contest on 41/36/74 shooting splits.

Landry Shamet
New York Knicks
