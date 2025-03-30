Landry Shamet News: Top scorer off bench in victory

Shamet posted 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds and one steal over 19 minutes in Sunday's 110-93 win over Portland.

Shamet shined offensively off the bench in Sunday's contest, connecting on a team-high trio of threes and leading all Knicks bench players in scoring in a double-digit effort. Shamet matched a season high in threes made, a mark he has recorded in five outings. He has reached double figures in scoring on five occasions, including in three of his last five contests.