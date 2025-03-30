Landry Shamet News: Top scorer off bench in victory
Shamet posted 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds and one steal over 19 minutes in Sunday's 110-93 win over Portland.
Shamet shined offensively off the bench in Sunday's contest, connecting on a team-high trio of threes and leading all Knicks bench players in scoring in a double-digit effort. Shamet matched a season high in threes made, a mark he has recorded in five outings. He has reached double figures in scoring on five occasions, including in three of his last five contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now