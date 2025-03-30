Fantasy Basketball
Landry Shamet headshot

Landry Shamet News: Top scorer off bench in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Shamet posted 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds and one steal over 19 minutes in Sunday's 110-93 win over Portland.

Shamet shined offensively off the bench in Sunday's contest, connecting on a team-high trio of threes and leading all Knicks bench players in scoring in a double-digit effort. Shamet matched a season high in threes made, a mark he has recorded in five outings. He has reached double figures in scoring on five occasions, including in three of his last five contests.

Landry Shamet
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
