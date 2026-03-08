Landry Shamet headshot

Landry Shamet News: Will play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Shamet (neck) is available for Sunday's game against the Lakers, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Shamet popped up on Saturday's injury report as questionable due to a neck strain, but the veteran wing has been given the green light to play in Sunday's matinee. He has averaged 11.7 points, 1.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.1 threes over 24.3 minutes per game since the All-Star break.

Landry Shamet
New York Knicks
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Landry Shamet
