Landry Shamet News: Will play Sunday

Shamet (neck) is available for Sunday's game against the Lakers, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Shamet popped up on Saturday's injury report as questionable due to a neck strain, but the veteran wing has been given the green light to play in Sunday's matinee. He has averaged 11.7 points, 1.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.1 threes over 24.3 minutes per game since the All-Star break.