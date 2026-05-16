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Larry Nance Injury: Doubtful for Game 7

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Nance (illness) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Pistons.

Nance is expected to miss a second consecutive contest due to an illness. However, the veteran big man's absence wouldn't affect the rotation in Sunday's win-or-go-home matchup.

Larry Nance
Cleveland Cavaliers
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