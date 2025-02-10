Larry Nance Injury: Exits early Monday
Nance exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent right leg injury in the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Magic, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Nance required assistance walking off the floor after checking out with 8:01 remaining in the fourth quarter. In the likely event that the veteran big man is unable to return, he'll finish the game with eight points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 19 minutes.
