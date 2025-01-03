Larry Nance Injury: Gets hand surgery

Nance underwent surgery Thursday to repair the fractured fourth metacarpal bone in his right hand and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Nance suffered the injury during the Hawks' 120-110 win over the Heat last Saturday. After getting surgery, he'll begin the rehabilitation process immediately, and his evaluation in two weeks will provide a better picture of his timeline to return. The big man has largely been outside of the Hawks' rotation this season, but he's been productive when called upon with averages of 9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.7 three-pointers, 1.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks in 19.4 minutes per game over 15 appearances.