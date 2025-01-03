Fantasy Basketball
Larry Nance Injury: Has surgery on hand

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 3, 2025 at 2:14pm

Nance underwent surgery Thursday to repair the fractured fourth metacarpal bone in his right hand and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Nance suffered the injury during the Hawks' 120-110 win over the Heat last Saturday, and imagining confirmed that the 31-year-old fractured his right hand. He'll begin the rehabilitation process immediately and his evaluation in two weeks will provide a better picture of his timeline to return. Nance averaged 19.4 minutes per game before his injury, and that playing time will be absorbed by Onyeka Okongwu and Dominick Barlow for as long as Nance is sidelined.

