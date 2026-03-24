Larry Nance Injury: Late addition to injury report
Nance is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Magic due to an illness.
Nance has been added to the injury report hours before tipoff, which generally isn't a promising sign. He's appeared in only two games in March and isn't typically part of the rotation, so his availability should have little impact either way.
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