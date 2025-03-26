Fantasy Basketball
Larry Nance Injury: Out for season

Updated on March 26, 2025 at 3:46pm

The Hawks announced Wednesday that Nance (knee) will miss the rest of the season while recovering from a right medial femoral condyle fracture.

Nance has officially been ruled out for the rest of the 2024-25 campaign due to his knee injury. The veteran big man played in only 24 games for the Hawks, averaging 8.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 51.6 percent from the floor and a career-high 44.7 percent from beyond the arc.

