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Larry Nance Injury: Questionable for Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 18, 2026 at 2:27pm

Nance (illness) is questionable for Tuesday's Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Knicks.

Nance, who has been sidelined for back-to-back contests due to an illness, has a chance to be available off the bench for Game 1 on Tuesday. The veteran big man has made just two brief appearances during garbage time this postseason, so his presence wouldn't figure to have a noticeable impact on the Cleveland rotation.

Larry Nance
Cleveland Cavaliers
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