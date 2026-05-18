Larry Nance Injury: Questionable for Game 1
Nance (illness) is questionable for Tuesday's Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Knicks.
Nance, who has been sidelined for back-to-back contests due to an illness, has a chance to be available off the bench for Game 1 on Tuesday. The veteran big man has made just two brief appearances during garbage time this postseason, so his presence wouldn't figure to have a noticeable impact on the Cleveland rotation.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Larry Nance See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 17Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 1236 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 2554 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 8130 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 29140 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Larry Nance See More