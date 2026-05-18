Larry Nance Injury: Questionable for Game 1

Nance (illness) is questionable for Tuesday's Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Knicks.

Nance, who has been sidelined for back-to-back contests due to an illness, has a chance to be available off the bench for Game 1 on Tuesday. The veteran big man has made just two brief appearances during garbage time this postseason, so his presence wouldn't figure to have a noticeable impact on the Cleveland rotation.