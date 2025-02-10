Larry Nance Injury: Suffers leg injury

Nance exited in the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Magic after sustaining an apparent right leg injury, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Nance required assistance off the court after checking out of the contest with 8:01 remaining in the fourth quarter. In the likely event that the veteran big man is unable to return, he'll finish the game with eight points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 19 minutes.