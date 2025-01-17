Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Larry Nance headshot

Larry Nance Injury: Will be re-evaluated in one week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 17, 2025

Nance (hand) will be re-evaluated in one week after undergoing hand surgery on Jan. 2.

Nance was initially expected to return after the All-Star break, but the fact that he'll be re-evaluated in a week suggests the big man could be progressing quicker than expected. In any case, don't expect Nance to be a factor in the rotation even if deemed available, so his return shouldn't have a lot of fantasy implications.

Larry Nance
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now