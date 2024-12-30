Larry Nance Injury: Will undergo surgery on hand

The Hawks announced Monday that Nance will undergo surgery on Thursday after imaging confirmed a fractured fourth metacarpal bone in his right hand.

A timetable has yet to be provided, but there will likely be an update following the procedure. With that said, fantasy managers should brace for a multi-week absence. Nance had a terrific stretch to end December, so this is a big blow for Atlanta. Fortunately for the franchise, Onyeka Okongwu returned from his knee injury on Sunday.