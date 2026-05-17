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Larry Nance Injury: Won't play in Game 7

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 17, 2026 at 10:05am

Nance (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Pistons.

Nance will be sidelined for Sunday's win-or-go-home clash against Detroit while dealing with an illness. However, the veteran big man has seen little playing time even when healthy, so his absence will not impact the Cavaliers' rotation for Game 7.

Larry Nance
Cleveland Cavaliers
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