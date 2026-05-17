Larry Nance Injury: Won't play in Game 7
Nance (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Pistons.
Nance will be sidelined for Sunday's win-or-go-home clash against Detroit while dealing with an illness. However, the veteran big man has seen little playing time even when healthy, so his absence will not impact the Cavaliers' rotation for Game 7.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Larry Nance See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 1235 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 2553 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 8129 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 29139 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 25143 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Larry Nance See More