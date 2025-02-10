Fantasy Basketball
Larry Nance Injury: Won't return Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 11, 2025 at 8:49am

Nance has been ruled out for the rest of Monday's game versus Orlando due to a right knee injury.

Nance logged eight points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 19 minutes before exiting with 8:01 remaining in the fourth quarter after suffering the injury. His availability for Wednesday's game against the Knicks looks to be uncertain, potentially paving the way for the Hawks to reintegrate Clint Capela -- who was a healthy inactive Monday -- into the rotation as the backup to Onyeka Okongwu. If Nance is unavailable and if Capela remains inactive Wednesday, Dominick Barlow would presumably step in as Okongwu's primary understudy.

