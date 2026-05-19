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Larry Nance News: Available Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Nance (illness) is available for Tuesday's Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Knicks.

Nance missed the final two games of the Eastern Conference Semifinals due to an illness, though he's available Tuesday. However, the veteran big man has appeared in just two games this postseason and isn't guaranteed to see the floor in Game 1.

Larry Nance
Cleveland Cavaliers
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