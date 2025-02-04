Fantasy Basketball
Larry Nance News: Double-doubles off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 4, 2025 at 10:01am

Nance ended with 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 20 minutes during Monday's 132-130 win over the Pistons.

Nance recorded his third double-double of the campaign in the win. He's been quiet in previous outings, but he's a name to monitor in deeper formats in case he can take advantage of his newfound minutes with Jalen Johnson (shoulder) out for the season and Clint Capela rumored to be on the trade block.

