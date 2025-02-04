Larry Nance News: Double-doubles off bench

Nance ended with 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 20 minutes during Monday's 132-130 win over the Pistons.

Nance recorded his third double-double of the campaign in the win. He's been quiet in previous outings, but he's a name to monitor in deeper formats in case he can take advantage of his newfound minutes with Jalen Johnson (shoulder) out for the season and Clint Capela rumored to be on the trade block.