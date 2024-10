Nance (rest) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Nets, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Nance rested during the Hawks' preseason finale but is cleared to play during the regular season. The veteran will be a key depth piece for Atlanta's frontcourt this season after being traded to the Hawks in the deal that sent Dejounte Murray (personal) to New Orleans.