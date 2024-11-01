Larry Nance News: Making first start of season

Nance will start Friday's game against the Kings, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Nance will make his first start of the season and will be joined by Trae Young, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson and Clint Capela. Nance played 23 minutes against the Wizards on Monday, posting 15 points (6-9 FG), three rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals.