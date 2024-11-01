Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Larry Nance headshot

Larry Nance News: Making first start of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 1, 2024 at 4:25pm

Nance will start Friday's game against the Kings, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Nance will make his first start of the season and will be joined by Trae Young, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson and Clint Capela. Nance played 23 minutes against the Wizards on Monday, posting 15 points (6-9 FG), three rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals.

Larry Nance
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now