Nance (hand) is available for Saturday's game versus the Raptors.

Nance has been upgraded from probable to available Saturday after missing Atlanta's previous 12 outings due to recovering from right hand surgery. The 31-year-old big man is averaging 9.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks in 21.5 minutes across his last 10 outings.