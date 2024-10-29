Larry Nance News: Productive off bench

Nance accumulated 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals over 23 minutes during Monday's 121-119 loss to the Wizards.

Onyeka Okongwu was rested, and the Hawks were shorthanded elsewhere as well. Nance has a history of being productive in category leagues when the minutes are there, and Monday night was no different. He wasn't in the rotation in the opening three games of the season, however, but he did make a case to the coaching staff that he'll be ready when his name is called.