Larry Nance headshot

Larry Nance News: Provides spark off bench in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 8, 2025 at 8:04pm

Nance posted 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block over 22 minutes during Saturday's 125-111 victory over the Wizards.

It was Nance's highest-scoring output since the Dec. 19 loss to the Spurs. The veteran big man is still working his way back from December right hand surgery, as he's shooting only 38.2 percent from the field over his last eight games. Nance is averaging 6.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 19.1 minutes during this period.

