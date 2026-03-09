Larry Nance News: Rare sighting Monday

Nance chipped in no counting stats across four minutes during Monday's 115-101 victory over the 76ers.

Nance played for just the second time in the past nine games, continuing what has been an uneventful season. Despite his fantasy-friendly game, Nance simply hasn't been a factor on most nights, averaging 3.2 points and 2.5 rebounds in 12.4 minutes per game, seeing the floor on just 28 occasions.