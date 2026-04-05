Larry Nance News: Sees 22 minutes off bench
Nance produced six points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals over 22 minutes during Sunday's 117-108 win over the Pacers.
Jarrett Allen (knee) and Evan Mobley (calf) were given the night off for the front end of this back-to-back set, allowing Nance to pick up some backup center minutes behind Thomas Bryant. Nance has just three appearances to his name over the last two weeks for an average of 12.7 minutes per contest.
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