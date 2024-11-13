Larry Nance News: Strong production Tuesday

Nance contributed 19 points (7-10 FG, 5-6 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 117-116 win over the Celtics.

Nance tallied a season-high 19 points in the win, demonstrating what he can do when afforded significant playing time. While this was certainly an encouraging performance, it should be noted that he had played fewer than 15 minutes in six of the previous seven games. He is someone to monitor should he step into a consistent role but for now, this is possibly an outlier.