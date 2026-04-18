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Larry Nance News: Won't start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Nance won't start Saturday's Game 1 against the Raptors.

The Cavaliers held multiple players out for their regular-season finale, opening the door for Nance to enter the starting five. However, the veteran big man will retreat to the second unit Saturday and isn't guaranteed to see the floor.

Larry Nance
Cleveland Cavaliers
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