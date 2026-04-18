Larry Nance News: Won't start Saturday
Nance won't start Saturday's Game 1 against the Raptors.
The Cavaliers held multiple players out for their regular-season finale, opening the door for Nance to enter the starting five. However, the veteran big man will retreat to the second unit Saturday and isn't guaranteed to see the floor.
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