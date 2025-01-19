Lauri Markkanen Injury: Absent once again
Markkanen (back) is out for Monday's game against the Jazz, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.
Markkanen will miss a fourth straight game with a nagging back problem, and the star forward doesn't have a clear timetable for his return. Not having him represents a huge blow for a Jazz team that's also missing John Collins (hip) and Jordan Clarkson (foot), among other players. Markkanen's next chance to play will come against the Thunder on Wednesday.
