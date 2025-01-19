Fantasy Basketball
Lauri Markkanen Injury: Another absence coming

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 19, 2025 at 5:29pm

Markkanen (back) is out for Monday's game against the Pelicans, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.

Markkanen will miss a fourth straight game with a nagging back problem, and the star forward doesn't have a clear timetable for his return. Not having him represents a huge blow for a Jazz team that's also missing John Collins (hip) and Jordan Clarkson (foot), among other players. Markkanen's next chance to play will come against the Thunder on Wednesday.

