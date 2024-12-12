Fantasy Basketball
Lauri Markkanen

Lauri Markkanen Injury: Back on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 12, 2024

Markkanen (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Suns.

The Jazz continue to place Markkanen on the injury report due to low back injury management, though it's slightly concerning that he's tagged as questionable after being listed as probable ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Kings. The team should have more clarification on his availability closer to Friday's tipoff.

Lauri Markkanen
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
