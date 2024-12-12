Lauri Markkanen Injury: Back on injury report
Markkanen (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Suns.
The Jazz continue to place Markkanen on the injury report due to low back injury management, though it's slightly concerning that he's tagged as questionable after being listed as probable ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Kings. The team should have more clarification on his availability closer to Friday's tipoff.
