Lauri Markkanen Injury: Deemed questionable for Thursday
Markkanen (ankle/hip) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Pelicans, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.
Markkanen sprained his right ankle and sustained a right hip impingement during Wednesday's practice. He underwent an MRi shortly after, and his questionable designation likely means he avoided serious injury. Still, it wouldn't be surprising for Markannen to need a game or two off to recover.
