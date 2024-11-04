Fantasy Basketball
Lauri Markkanen Injury: Downgraded to doubtful

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 4, 2024

Markkanen (back) has been downgraded to questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Markkanen was previously listed as questionable and he was able to go through portions of the morning shootaround Monday, but it appears that the Jazz will err on the side of caution. With Markkanen set to miss a third straight contest, Kyle Filipowski is likely to continue starting in his absence.

