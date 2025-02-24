Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Lauri Markkanen headshot

Lauri Markkanen Injury: Downgraded to out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 24, 2025 at 10:19am

Markkanen (back) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Markkanen has played in five straight games, including two sets of back-to-backs, but he'll be back in street clothes Monday. With Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson (foot), John Collins (back), Collin Sexton (ankle) and Walker Kessler (illness) all out, Utah is going to have to give extra minutes to a group of youngsters against Portland, including Brice Sensabaugh, KJ Martin and Kyle Filipowski.

Lauri Markkanen
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now