Lauri Markkanen Injury: Downgraded to out Monday

Markkanen (back) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Markkanen has played in five straight games, including two sets of back-to-backs, but he'll be back in street clothes Monday. With Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson (foot), John Collins (back), Collin Sexton (ankle) and Walker Kessler (illness) all out, Utah is going to have to give extra minutes to a group of youngsters against Portland, including Brice Sensabaugh, KJ Martin and Kyle Filipowski.